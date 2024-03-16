Short Interest in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Decreases By 15.2%

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the February 14th total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 505,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ACHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stephens upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.22.

Shares of ACHC opened at $77.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -310.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $66.49 and a 52 week high of $87.77.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.60 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Wade D. Miquelon sold 2,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $188,114.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,934,258.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,861,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,065,000 after buying an additional 30,296 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,537,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,991,000 after purchasing an additional 152,783 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 0.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,361,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,713,000 after purchasing an additional 15,177 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,058,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,072,000 after purchasing an additional 10,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,800,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,755,000 after purchasing an additional 545,137 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

