Short Interest in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Expands By 14.8%

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,810,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the February 14th total of 9,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Insider Activity at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $111,810.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,769.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock worth $335,105 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $572,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 23,265 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.63 and a beta of 0.40.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.04). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $231.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACAD. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.