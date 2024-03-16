Short Interest in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Increases By 16.1%

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the February 14th total of 2,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 841,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ADTRAN by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,080 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in ADTRAN by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ADTRAN by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,167 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in ADTRAN by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.
ADTRAN Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ADTN opened at $5.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.13. ADTRAN has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $16.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Research Report on ADTN
About ADTRAN
ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ADTRAN
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Flutter Receives Major Upgrades: Investor Interest Skyrockets
Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.