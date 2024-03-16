Short Interest in Adtran Networks SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Decreases By 28.6%

Adtran Networks SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the February 14th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Adtran Networks Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADVOF opened at $21.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.02 and a 200 day moving average of $20.96. Adtran Networks has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $21.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.88 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Adtran Networks alerts:

Adtran Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Adtran Networks SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions for telecommunications carriers and enterprises to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

Receive News & Ratings for Adtran Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtran Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.