Short Interest in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Drops By 15.6%

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,690,000 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the February 14th total of 5,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 522,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aemetis by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,086,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,112,000 after buying an additional 99,903 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Aemetis by 9.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,998,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,316,000 after buying an additional 175,009 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aemetis by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,686,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,837,000 after buying an additional 58,438 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aemetis by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,007,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after buying an additional 127,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Aemetis by 58.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 691,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 253,745 shares in the last quarter. 27.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Aemetis from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Aemetis from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Aemetis Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTX opened at $3.10 on Friday. Aemetis has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $8.99. The company has a market capitalization of $122.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.35.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $70.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aemetis will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

Featured Stories

