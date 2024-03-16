Short Interest in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTUW) Drops By 10.5%

Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTUW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the February 14th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Altitude Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ALTUW stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03. Altitude Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.12.

Get Altitude Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altitude Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altitude Acquisition stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTUW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 577,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Altitude Acquisition Company Profile

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Altitude Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altitude Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altitude Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.