Short Interest in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Decreases By 22.4%

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 167,400 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the February 14th total of 215,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,357,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,483,000 after buying an additional 26,009 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 109,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,131,000 after buying an additional 7,271 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 20,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 39,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 16,106 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $50.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $966.89 million, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.98. AMERISAFE has a 12-month low of $45.34 and a 12-month high of $57.06.

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $73.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.15 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 20.24%. Equities analysts forecast that AMERISAFE will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.82%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded AMERISAFE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

