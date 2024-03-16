Short Interest in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Drops By 11.6%

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the February 14th total of 79,400 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Aprea Therapeutics Stock Up 16.6 %

Aprea Therapeutics stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $8.85. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bernd R. Seizinger bought 6,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $50,009.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,563.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 9,870 shares of company stock valued at $71,952. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APRE. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 13,788.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 43,708 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 43,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors, ovarian, breast, and prostate cancers.

