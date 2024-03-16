Short Interest in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Drops By 11.6%

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APREGet Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the February 14th total of 79,400 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Aprea Therapeutics Stock Up 16.6 %

Aprea Therapeutics stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $8.85. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bernd R. Seizinger bought 6,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $50,009.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,563.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 9,870 shares of company stock valued at $71,952. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APRE. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 13,788.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 43,708 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 43,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors, ovarian, breast, and prostate cancers.

