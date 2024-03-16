Short Interest in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Drops By 11.6%

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the February 14th total of 79,400 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Aprea Therapeutics Stock Up 16.6 %
Aprea Therapeutics stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $8.85. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.85.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Bernd R. Seizinger bought 6,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $50,009.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,563.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 9,870 shares of company stock valued at $71,952. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile
Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors, ovarian, breast, and prostate cancers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aprea Therapeutics
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Trading Halts Explained
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Flutter Receives Major Upgrades: Investor Interest Skyrockets
Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.