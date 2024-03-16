Short Interest in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Decreases By 11.7%

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the February 14th total of 3,410,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.46.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $2,247,016.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at $19,399,009.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,170 shares in the company, valued at $29,408,151.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $2,247,016.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,399,009.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,689 shares of company stock worth $11,872,217. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $866,650,000. Davis Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 441.7% during the 4th quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,500,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $482,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,496,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,990,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,585,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,830 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $91.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $62.10 and a 1-year high of $92.00.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 21.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

