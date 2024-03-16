Short Interest in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Expands By 16.9%

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the February 14th total of 2,430,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 904,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arqit Quantum

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arqit Quantum by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,636,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,402 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arqit Quantum by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 517,942 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,773,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arqit Quantum by 314.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 374,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 283,755 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. 11.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arqit Quantum Stock Performance

Arqit Quantum stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.56. Arqit Quantum has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $1.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Arqit Quantum from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Arqit Quantum Company Profile

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

