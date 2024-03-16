Short Interest in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Rises By 17.3%

Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the February 14th total of 3,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Bunge Global Stock Up 1.4 %
BG stock opened at $95.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.63. Bunge Global has a 12 month low of $86.10 and a 12 month high of $116.59. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.20.
Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.89. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. Bunge Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Global will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bunge Global by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the 1st quarter worth $494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the 1st quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.
Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.
