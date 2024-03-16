Short Interest in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Rises By 17.3%

Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the February 14th total of 3,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Bunge Global Stock Up 1.4 %

BG stock opened at $95.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.63. Bunge Global has a 12 month low of $86.10 and a 12 month high of $116.59. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.89. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. Bunge Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Global will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BG. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Bunge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.44.

Read Our Latest Report on Bunge Global

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bunge Global

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bunge Global by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the 1st quarter worth $494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the 1st quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

About Bunge Global

(Get Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.