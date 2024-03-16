Short Interest in Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Decreases By 37.5%

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the February 14th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Calfrac Well Services Stock Down 8.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CFWFF opened at $3.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average is $3.68. Calfrac Well Services has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $4.56.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

About Calfrac Well Services

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.