Short Interest in Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Decreases By 37.5%

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the February 14th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Calfrac Well Services Stock Down 8.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CFWFF opened at $3.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average is $3.68. Calfrac Well Services has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $4.56.
About Calfrac Well Services
