Short Interest in Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Expands By 55.0%

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 55.0% from the February 14th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CMWAY opened at $75.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 12-month low of $59.95 and a 12-month high of $81.92.

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $1.3732 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

Featured Articles

