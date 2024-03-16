Short Interest in COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSDXF) Rises By 60.1%

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSDXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,271,600 shares, an increase of 60.1% from the February 14th total of 3,917,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 384.8 days.
COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Stock Performance
COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.00. COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $1.16.
COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Company Profile
