Short Interest in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Expands By 17.1%

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 956,900 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the February 14th total of 817,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Insider Activity at Everbridge

In related news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 7,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $176,611.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,557.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $144,944.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,408.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 7,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $176,611.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,557.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,062 shares of company stock valued at $352,738. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Everbridge by 6.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 27,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 1.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 2.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Stock Up 0.0 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVBG stock opened at $34.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.96. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $35.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EVBG. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Everbridge from $28.60 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Everbridge from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Everbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

