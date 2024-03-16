Short Interest in Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) Increases By 58.7%

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 405,000 shares, an increase of 58.7% from the February 14th total of 255,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Fusion Fuel Green in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of HTOO opened at $1.48 on Friday. Fusion Fuel Green has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $4.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Fuel Green during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 164.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 47,493 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 165,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 77,335 shares during the period. 21.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Spain, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their green hydrogen plants. It serves natural gas networks and grids, ammonia producers, oil refineries, regulators, and related government departments.

