Short Interest in Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Rises By 56.2%

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 890,000 shares, a growth of 56.2% from the February 14th total of 569,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,450.0 days.

Inpex Stock Performance

Inpex stock opened at $12.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.70. Inpex has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $15.54.

About Inpex

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. The company is involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

