Short Interest in Lagardere SA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) Increases By 58.8%

Lagardere SA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 58.8% from the February 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Lagardere Stock Performance
OTCMKTS LGDDF opened at $20.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.79. Lagardere has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $24.16.
Lagardere Company Profile
