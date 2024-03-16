Short Interest in Lagardere SA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) Increases By 58.8%

Lagardere SA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 58.8% from the February 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS LGDDF opened at $20.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.79. Lagardere has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $24.16.

Lagardere SA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions: Lagardère Publishing, and Lagardère Travel Retail. The Lagardère Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, children and youth adult, mobile games, board games, and stationery and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.

