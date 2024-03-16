Short Interest in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Rises By 17.1%

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 54,070,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the February 14th total of 46,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $17.23 on Friday. Lyft has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $19.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 1.95.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lyft will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.19.

In other Lyft news, Director Logan Green sold 11,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $186,193.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 346,341 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,090.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $283,546.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 282,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,318,564.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Logan Green sold 11,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $186,193.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 346,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,090.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,576 shares of company stock worth $1,367,862 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Lyft by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,672 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lyft by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,753 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at about $731,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Lyft by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

