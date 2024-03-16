Short Interest in Magna Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGMNF) Drops By 32.1%

Magna Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGMNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the February 14th total of 61,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Magna Mining Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MGMNF opened at $0.34 on Friday. Magna Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.36.
Magna Mining Company Profile
