Short Interest in Magna Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGMNF) Drops By 32.1%

Magna Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGMNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the February 14th total of 61,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MGMNF opened at $0.34 on Friday. Magna Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.36.

Magna Mining Company Profile

Magna Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, and platinum group metal deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned the Shakespeare Mine consisting of 29 patented claims, 3 leased claims, and 787 mining claims covering an area of 18074.94 hectares located in Sudbury, Canada.

