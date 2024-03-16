Short Interest in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:CAFG) Grows By 54.5%

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:CAFG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the February 14th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CAFG opened at $23.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.22. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $19.26 and a 12 month high of $24.37.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.0315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (CAFG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 small-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. CAFG was launched on May 1, 2023 and is managed by Pacer.

