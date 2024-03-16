Short Interest in Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Decreases By 32.2%

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the February 14th total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 12,699 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Pioneer Power Solutions by 138.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 16,615 shares during the period. 10.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPSI opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $9.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average of $5.74. The stock has a market cap of $54.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PPSI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pioneer Power Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Pioneer Power Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

