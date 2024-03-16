Short Interest in Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Declines By 31.0%

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the February 14th total of 63,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Silver Viper Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS VIPRF opened at $0.07 on Friday. Silver Viper Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07.
Silver Viper Minerals Company Profile
