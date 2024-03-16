Short Interest in Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Declines By 31.0%

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the February 14th total of 63,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Silver Viper Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VIPRF opened at $0.07 on Friday. Silver Viper Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07.

Silver Viper Minerals Company Profile

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns interest in the La Virginia gold-silver project that comprises six mineral concessions covering an area of 35,598 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

