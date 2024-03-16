Short Interest in Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) Decreases By 16.3%

Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 406,100 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the February 14th total of 484,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 90.2 days.

Technogym Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TCCHF opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.36. Technogym has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15.

About Technogym

Technogym S.p.A., a wellness company, designs, manufactures, and sells fitness equipment worldwide. The company offers a range of wellness, physical exercise, and rehabilitation solutions. Its products include treadmills, exercise bikes, elliptical cross trainers, rowers, stair climbers, upper body trainers, plate loaded equipment, weight benches and racks, free weights, functional training equipment, and stretching equipment; and exercise tools, such as exercise mat, floor mat, loop band resistance, elastic bands, power band resistance, jump rope, foam roller, wellness ball, balance pad, balance dome, slam ball, and medicine ball, as well as personal line products.

