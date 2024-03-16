Short Interest in Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Grows By 25.7%

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 186,500 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the February 14th total of 148,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Tokio Marine Stock Performance

TKOMY opened at $30.05 on Friday. Tokio Marine has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $31.23. The stock has a market cap of $183.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of -0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.56 and a 200-day moving average of $25.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Tokio Marine alerts:

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tokio Marine will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Tokio Marine Company Profile

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tokio Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokio Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.