Short Interest in Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Grows By 24.1%

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 290,100 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the February 14th total of 233,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 290.1 days.

Topcon Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TOPCF opened at $11.76 on Friday. Topcon has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $15.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Topcon had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $354.60 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Topcon will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Topcon

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products in Japan and internationally. The company provides total station products, including automatic tracking, motor drive, manual, industrial measurement, and imaging stations, as well as layout navigator, millimeter GPS, 3D mobile measurement system and laser scanner, data collector, theodolite, electronic level, and rotating and pipe laser products.

