Short Interest in UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNPLF) Declines By 32.8%

UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNPLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 987,000 shares, a decline of 32.8% from the February 14th total of 1,467,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
UnipolSai Assicurazioni Stock Performance
OTCMKTS UNPLF opened at C$3.02 on Friday. UnipolSai Assicurazioni has a 12 month low of C$2.25 and a 12 month high of C$3.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.02.
About UnipolSai Assicurazioni
