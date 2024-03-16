Short Interest in Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLF) Increases By 40.3%

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 188,400 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the February 14th total of 134,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 314.0 days.
Venture Stock Performance
Venture stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.54. Venture has a 12 month low of $8.48 and a 12 month high of $14.05.
About Venture
