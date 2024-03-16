SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Stock Price Up 3%

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.98 and last traded at $32.91. Approximately 117,475 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 382,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.94.

SBOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on SilverBow Resources from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.57. The company has a market capitalization of $861.95 million, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.45.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBOW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in SilverBow Resources by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in SilverBow Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SilverBow Resources by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, engages in exploration, development, acquisition, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

