Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.68

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.68 and traded as high as $18.46. Simmons First National shares last traded at $18.41, with a volume of 1,408,753 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SFNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Simmons First National Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day moving average is $17.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Simmons First National had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $197.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 371.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

