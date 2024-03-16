Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.44, reports. The firm had revenue of $29.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.39 million. Skillz had a negative net margin of 139.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.24%.

Skillz Trading Down 2.3 %

Skillz stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.41. The firm has a market cap of $134.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.84. Skillz has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $15.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skillz

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKLZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Skillz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Skillz by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Skillz by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Skillz by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,097,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 179,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Skillz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms.

