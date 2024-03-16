Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Trading 2.3% Higher

Shares of Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.10 and last traded at $13.10. 4,435 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 19,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Sky Harbour Group in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $833.26 million, a PE ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYH. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Sky Harbour Group by 88.1% in the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 57,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 26,748 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sky Harbour Group by 51.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sky Harbour Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Sky Harbour Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. 0.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in White Plains, New York.

