Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.26-0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $257-259 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $263.34 million. Smartsheet also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.060-1.130 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Smartsheet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.62.

Smartsheet stock opened at $37.49 on Friday. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $35.52 and a 52-week high of $52.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.50 and a 200-day moving average of $43.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.70 and a beta of 0.75.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 15.15% and a negative return on equity of 23.90%. The company had revenue of $256.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.99 million. On average, research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $339,301.32. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,301.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $56,833.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,854 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,762.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $339,301.32. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,301.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,908 shares of company stock worth $959,489. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Smartsheet by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in Smartsheet by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

