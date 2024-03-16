Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.06-1.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.113-1.118 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion. Smartsheet also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.060-1.130 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Smartsheet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Smartsheet

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $37.49 on Friday. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $35.52 and a 52-week high of $52.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -35.70 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.17.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 15.15% and a negative return on equity of 23.90%. The firm had revenue of $256.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $339,301.32. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 7,148 shares in the company, valued at $320,301.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $56,833.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,762.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $339,301.32. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,301.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,908 shares of company stock worth $959,489. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 202.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in Smartsheet by 18.5% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Smartsheet by 15.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Smartsheet by 39.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

(Get Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading

