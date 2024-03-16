Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 69.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,515,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623,277 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.46% of Snowflake worth $231,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (down from $255.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Snowflake from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Macquarie upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.85.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 726,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,110,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 726,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,110,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $110,249.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,915,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 390,440 shares of company stock valued at $80,383,938 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake Price Performance

NYSE:SNOW opened at $156.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.67 billion, a PE ratio of -61.53 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.24. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.62 and a 12 month high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

