Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Shares Gap Down to $50.47

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $50.47, but opened at $49.03. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile shares last traded at $48.86, with a volume of 254,398 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SQM. StockNews.com cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.88 and a 200-day moving average of $51.82.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.51). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 37.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SQM. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth about $55,000. 14.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

