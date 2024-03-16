Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Acumen Capital raised their price target on the stock from C$15.00 to C$15.50. The stock traded as high as C$10.11 and last traded at C$9.93, with a volume of 13763 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.59.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Source Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.83. The stock has a market cap of C$135.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.82.

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

