S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Holdings Boosted by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11,089.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,296 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,116 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 113,163.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,005,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,889 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.25.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPGI opened at $422.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $132.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.37, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $327.08 and a 52-week high of $461.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $435.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $408.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 44.23%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.

