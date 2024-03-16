SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Acquired by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 107,925.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,903,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,846,000 after purchasing an additional 58,849,352 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 41.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,302,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,346,000 after acquiring an additional 383,206 shares in the last quarter. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,283,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 739,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,113,000 after purchasing an additional 242,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 463,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,767,000 after purchasing an additional 237,283 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $79.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.51. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $84.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

