Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,401 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,891,648 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,756,001,000 after buying an additional 387,632 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,961,751,000 after buying an additional 3,459,390 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Starbucks by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,619,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,519,088,000 after buying an additional 1,499,524 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Starbucks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,368,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,711,111,000 after buying an additional 554,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of SBUX opened at $90.12 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.51. The stock has a market cap of $102.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.43.

View Our Latest Report on Starbucks

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $376,258. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.