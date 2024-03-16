Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,401 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,891,648 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,756,001,000 after buying an additional 387,632 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,961,751,000 after buying an additional 3,459,390 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Starbucks by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,619,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,519,088,000 after buying an additional 1,499,524 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Starbucks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,368,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,711,111,000 after buying an additional 554,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Starbucks Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of SBUX opened at $90.12 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.51. The stock has a market cap of $102.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.43.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $376,258. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
