Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 185,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,933,000 after acquiring an additional 38,423 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 582,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,466,000 after acquiring an additional 11,093 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on STLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $137.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.41. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $138.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.06.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 13.04%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 11.65%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

