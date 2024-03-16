Stock Traders Buy High Volume of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:BITO)

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 125,509 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 37% compared to the average daily volume of 91,776 call options.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA BITO opened at $31.68 on Friday. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $33.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.37 and a 200 day moving average of $19.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 1,182.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

