StockNews.com Downgrades Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) to Buy

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Gravity Stock Up 0.8 %

GRVY stock opened at $72.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.16. The stock has a market cap of $505.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.89. Gravity has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $82.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gravity

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Gravity by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Gravity by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gravity by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Gravity by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gravity by 2.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 7.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gravity Company Profile

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.

