StockNews.com Downgrades Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) to Sell

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HTBK. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Heritage Commerce Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $8.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.78. Heritage Commerce has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $10.22. The company has a market capitalization of $497.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $44.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.38 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heritage Commerce

In other news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 6,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $61,940.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,308.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Heritage Commerce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 24.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 831,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after buying an additional 162,840 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 10.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 124.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 17,402 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 35.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,706,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,450,000 after buying an additional 47,252 shares during the period. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Further Reading

