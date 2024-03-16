StockNews.com Downgrades Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) to Hold

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pampa Energía presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Pampa Energía Stock Up 1.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pampa Energía

Shares of PAM stock opened at $39.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.95. Pampa Energía has a 12 month low of $26.95 and a 12 month high of $52.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 31.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Pampa Energía by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Pampa Energía by 726.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Pampa Energía by 420,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 210,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 210,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an independent energy integrated company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal generation plants, thermal gas-fired thermal generation plants, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

