StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Gold Resource Stock Up 8.4 %

Shares of GORO stock opened at $0.38 on Thursday. Gold Resource has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $1.19.

Institutional Trading of Gold Resource

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gold Resource by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,054,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,083,000 after purchasing an additional 746,896 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gold Resource by 1,039.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 636,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 580,797 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Gold Resource by 71.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,229,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 511,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Gold Resource during the third quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 162.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 327,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 203,164 shares in the last quarter.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

