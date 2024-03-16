StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on voxeljet (NYSE:VJET)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:VJET opened at $0.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.18. voxeljet has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $2.48.

voxeljet Company Profile

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

