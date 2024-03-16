StockNews.com Upgrades Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) to Hold

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WD. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Friday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

NYSE WD opened at $89.60 on Thursday. Walker & Dunlop has a 12-month low of $61.06 and a 12-month high of $113.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.79 and its 200-day moving average is $87.55.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $274.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $179,523.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,707 shares in the company, valued at $348,791.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gregory Florkowski sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.45, for a total value of $385,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,978.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $179,523.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,707 shares in the company, valued at $348,791.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,074 shares of company stock worth $6,288,055. Insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WD. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 296,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,976,000 after buying an additional 42,160 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,644,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,376,000 after buying an additional 35,454 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 19,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 10,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 4,480.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 397,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,484,000 after purchasing an additional 388,478 shares during the period. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

