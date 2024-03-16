Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.29 and last traded at $34.70. Approximately 251,318 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 563,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.90.

Separately, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPCR. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 404.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,372,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,747 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 835.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,799,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,752,000 after buying an additional 1,607,525 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,333,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,107,000 after buying an additional 1,333,333 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,724,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 706.5% in the 2nd quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 1,370,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,755,000 after buying an additional 1,200,991 shares in the last quarter. 46.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

