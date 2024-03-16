Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL) Insider Sells A$16,386.30 in Stock

Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL – Get Free Report) insider Peter Gill sold 918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$17.85 ($11.82), for a total value of A$16,386.30 ($10,851.85).

Peter Gill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 1st, Peter Gill sold 5,199 shares of Supply Network stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$17.83 ($11.81), for a total value of A$92,708.57 ($61,396.40).

On Tuesday, December 19th, Peter Gill sold 10,000 shares of Supply Network stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$15.39 ($10.19), for a total value of A$153,850.00 ($101,887.42).

Supply Network Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.44.

Supply Network Increases Dividend

Supply Network Company Profile

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This is an increase from Supply Network’s previous Interim dividend of $0.20. Supply Network’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.89%.

Supply Network Limited provides aftermarket parts to the commercial vehicle industry in Australia and New Zealand. The company sells truck and bus parts under the Multispares brand name, as well as offers a range of services comprising parts interpreting, procurement, supply management, and problem solving.

