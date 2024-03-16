Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL) Insider Sells A$16,386.30 in Stock

Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL – Get Free Report) insider Peter Gill sold 918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$17.85 ($11.82), for a total value of A$16,386.30 ($10,851.85).
Peter Gill also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 1st, Peter Gill sold 5,199 shares of Supply Network stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$17.83 ($11.81), for a total value of A$92,708.57 ($61,396.40).
- On Tuesday, December 19th, Peter Gill sold 10,000 shares of Supply Network stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$15.39 ($10.19), for a total value of A$153,850.00 ($101,887.42).
Supply Network Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.44.
Supply Network Increases Dividend
Supply Network Company Profile
Supply Network Limited provides aftermarket parts to the commercial vehicle industry in Australia and New Zealand. The company sells truck and bus parts under the Multispares brand name, as well as offers a range of services comprising parts interpreting, procurement, supply management, and problem solving.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Supply Network
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Flutter Receives Major Upgrades: Investor Interest Skyrockets
Receive News & Ratings for Supply Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supply Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.